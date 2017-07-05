See ‘Wonder Woman’ film for free at Sacramento State next month

Want to see “Wonder Woman” on a big screen but don’t want to spend $10 or more? If you’re willing to wait awhile, you’re in luck.
Unique Programs at Sacramento State has scheduled a screening of the movie for Thursday, Aug. 31. The event is free to the general public.
The PG-13 rated film, which stars Gal Gadot as the superhero, has grossed more than $718 million worldwide since its release on June 2, according to Box Office Mojo.
“Wonder Woman” has already become DC’s No. 1 movie in box offices. It has received an 8 out of 10 on IMDb, 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 76 percent on Metacritic.
