Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of “Wonder Woman” on May 25 in Los Angeles.
Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of “Wonder Woman” on May 25 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss Invision
Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of “Wonder Woman” on May 25 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss Invision

Local

See ‘Wonder Woman’ film for free at Sacramento State next month

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 05, 2017 5:13 PM

Want to see “Wonder Woman” on a big screen but don’t want to spend $10 or more? If you’re willing to wait awhile, you’re in luck.

Unique Programs at Sacramento State has scheduled a screening of the movie for Thursday, Aug. 31. The event is free to the general public.

The PG-13 rated film, which stars Gal Gadot as the superhero, has grossed more than $718 million worldwide since its release on June 2, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Wonder Woman” has already become DC’s No. 1 movie in box offices. It has received an 8 out of 10 on IMDb, 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 76 percent on Metacritic.

 
Sign up
Get the Entertainment newsletter every Friday. It's packed with things to do: music, movies, restaurants, arts, theater. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch the trailer for Denzel Washington's new legal drama 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Watch the trailer for Denzel Washington's new legal drama 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.' 2:53

Watch the trailer for Denzel Washington's new legal drama 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'
Take a look at the Ken Burns Vietnam War documentary 10 years in the making 0:31

Take a look at the Ken Burns Vietnam War documentary 10 years in the making
Watch the intense trailer for 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' 1:07

Watch the intense trailer for 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure'

View More Video