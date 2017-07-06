Macklemore’s grandma talks shopping, strippers and shooting his new video in Modesto

Longtime Modesto resident Helen Schott says she doesn’t want anything for her 100th birthday.

But the early present she got from her grandson — who just happens to be Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore — was more special than she could have imagined. The Seattle-based musician made Schott, who hits the century mark in November, the star of his new music video “Glorious.” In mid-June Macklemore came to visit her in Modesto for a few days to shoot footage together around the city and surrounding area.

“Honey, it was delightful,” Schott said. “We had a blast, the whole thing was a blast.”

Schott’s grandson Macklemore, born Ben Haggerty, rose to superstardom with his musical partner Ryan Lewis thanks to hits like “Thrift Shop,” “Same Love” and “Can’t Hold Us.” The hip-hop artist and four-time Grammy winner debuted the video for his new solo single “Glorious,” featuring Skylar Grey, Thursday morning on YouTube.

In posts about the video on his social media accounts like Facebook and Instagram, Macklemore wrote a note to Schott saying, “Grandma - nothing is more Glorious than you. Happy 100th. Thank you for the Werther’s Originals. The advice. And for being a part of something that I’ll treasure forever. Love Ben.”

Macklemore and Schott filmed at more than half a dozen Modesto and Central Valley locations for the music video. The pair are shown cruising city streets in a gold Cadillac El Dorado convertible and in her Modesto home. Their stops included Hy-Step Shoes, Runaround Sue’s bar, Boomers! Modesto, WinCo Foods, Foundation Tattoo, Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner and Turlock Lake.

“He was very nice about it, he said I would love to have you do this, will you do this for me? I said of course,” Schott said from her Modesto home. “Anytime I can have my grandkids around I love it. We’re a great family, we have a lot of fun.”

Schott’s husband was a colonel in the Army and the family moved around a lot before settling in Alameda. They relocated to Modesto in 1998 to be closer to one of her daughters, who also lives here. In fact it’s her house Schott is shown egging near the start of the video. The rest of the production is a loving celebration of Macklemore’s grandma and the region.

“It wasn’t about signing autographs or seeing other people, it was about him and his grandma interacting. He was 100 percent focused on her,” said Misty Romero, general manger at Boomers! Modesto on Bangs Avenue.

Those who saw Macklemore and his grandmother around town said the two were genuinely enjoying each other’s company throughout. The musician brought a small film crew of four to five, and at some stops his mother and wife were also present, making the event a true family affair. When not filming in the Cadillac the star and his grandmother were shuttled around in an air conditioned RV, which was needed because the shoot coincided with the beginning of a 100-degree-plus heat wave in Modesto June 15-17.

“I’ve never done this before. You have to be a bit of a nut to do all of this,” she said. “It was my first time singing karaoke. I’d never been into one of those places where you play all the games either. Everyone was so charming; they’re all wonderful people.”

Some of the stops were mapped out well in advance, like Runaround Sue’s on Mitchell Road the edge of Modesto and Ceres. Owner Lee Brittell has Macklemore’s crew sent a scout to check out the bar beforehand. Brittell confessed that he was unfamiliar with Macklemore’s work because even though they’re a karaoke joint, they mostly play classic rock and country music.

“That’s not a genre or one that’s extremely popular in my establishment. But we were impressed. The big thing was they were really nice,” he said. “I liked the way they featured Modesto, not just my place. The ‘Water Wealth Contentment Health’ sign and everything. It’s a great shot for the city of Modesto.”

Macklemore’s crew had requested a playlist of karaoke numbers before, featuring his own works and some favorites for Schott like Elvis and Tammy Wynette. They stayed for a couple hours singing and filming. Macklemore put on a mini-concert for the around a dozen patrons who had wandered in that Saturday afternoon, June 17. Brittell said the production head said Macklemore’s performance at the bar was the first time he had sung his new single “Glorious” in public. A little over a week later he performed the same song on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Other stops, like at Hy-Step Shoes off McHenry Avenue, were more impromptu. Manager Leon Smith, who has worked at the Modesto store for more than 30 years, said Macklemore and his grandmother stopped by out of the blue and he bought her a pair of shoes. In the video he then dances with Schott in the parking lot where he also illicitly purchases a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s from the fashion line of fellow rapper Kanye West.

“The ladies at the bank, they’ve all told me who he was afterward,” Smith said. “Our clientele tends to be older.”

The video shows many of the Modesto businesses by name including Kristy George’s Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner on McHenry Avenue.

“We didn’t know if we’d make the video or not, but no matter because it was a wonderful experience either way,” she said. “And then we popped up and there is the store. It was so so cool. I loved it. It also captured Modesto and the people of Modesto well.”

Other, more intimate scenes show a surprise party at Schott’s house, where some of her friends from bridge club come over to play. They’re interrupted by a male stripper who dances acrobatically — though still discreetly partially clothed — for them.

“Oh my God, I’ve never been so shocked in my life. For all the stuff I’ve gone through in my whole life, that was new,” she said. “But you’ve got to be a good sport.”

Schott also watched as Macklemore got a tattoo of her name on his arm at Foundation Tatttoo Parlor. Artist Scotty Breshears is shown in the video giving Macklemore his new ink at the shop on 11th Street. While he was excited for the shop and Modesto to make the cut, he said the video’s universal theme should touch people across the country — and possibly world.

“It made me think of my own grandma. It made me think, man he’s so lucky to have his grandma like that. Wish I could do something like that for my grandma,” he said. “It definitely made me want to do something with my own family, do something fun together. It made me think of family and how valuable they area.”

This is not the first time Modesto has been used or references in popular music. The city has been subject of songs including “Modesto” by Beck, “St. Modesto” by Chris Walla and “Modesto Is Not That Sweet” by The Hold Steady. Courtney Love’s band Hole used a black-and-white photo of the Modesto arch in its liner notes for its 1998 album “Celebrity Skin.” Though probably Modesto’s most famous musical export is the indie rock group Grandaddy, which has referred to the city in its music over the years and still calls the valley town home base.