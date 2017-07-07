Who bashed in dog’s head in Roseville? $5,000 reward for information

A small brown dog is recovering from a gruesome head injury, and the Placer SPCA is putting up $5,000 in an effort to find out who might be responsible.
The dog, named Korbin, was discovered by a citizen on the evening of June 22 in Mark White Park in Roseville, suffering from a traumatic head injury. His wounds likely were intentionally inflicted, according to the animal’s caregivers.
“If in fact an individual or individuals were responsible for doing this, in my opinion they are a danger to others in our community,” said Placer SPCA chief executive officer Leilani Fratis. The agency is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The mixed-breed dog, weighing about 25 pounds, is facing weeks of treatment including skin grafts but is expected to survive.
Anyone who has information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 916-783-7867, go to www.roseville.ca.us/police, or text the word “Roseville” to 274637.
Donations for the cost of Korbin’s care may be made to the Placer SPCA’s Guardian Angel Fund at www.placerspca.org/donate, by phone at 916-782-7722, ext. 102, or by mail at 150 Corporation Road, Roseville, 95678.
