Oui Oui! Norwegian Air to offer flight from Oakland to Paris for $475 roundtrip

Planning on heading to Paris in 2018? You might want to check on Norwegian Air’s fares.

According to SFGate.com, Norwegian Air is offering nonstop flights from Oakland International Airport to Paris-Charles de Gaulle next spring for as low as $475. Service from Oakland to Paris will start on April 10, 2018.

You can fly from San Francisco International Airport to Paris next spring for anywhere between $600-$1,000, according to Google Flights.

Norwegian Air already offers nonstop flights from Oakland to Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Oslo, Rome and Stockholm, according to SFGate.com.

However, even with the low airfare, there are still some expensive fees. According to SFGate.com, checking a bag between Norwegian Air’s current nonstop flight from Oakland to Paris costs $130 roundtrip. That fee doubles if you change planes.

Reserving a specific seat on Norwegian Air will cost travelers an extra $90 roundtrip. And since Norwegian Air isn’t part of any of the three airline alliances, travelers won’t be able to use frequent flyer miles to buy tickets, according to SFGate.com.