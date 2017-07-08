Craving a burger from Shake Shack? Take a trip to Folsom Costco’s food court

If you’re a fan of Costco’s food court and a fan of Shake Shack burgers, you’re in luck.
According to KABC in Los Angeles, Costco is testing a $4.99 Shake Shack-style burger in five California locations. One of those locations is Folsom’s Costco. The other locations are Pacoima, Corona Livermore and Lakewood.
The burger will feature an organic beef patty, romaine lettuce, Thousand Island dressing, tomatoes and cheddar cheese in between a sweet Chicago-style bun. With tax, the burger will cost $5.43, according to the food blog Foodbeast.
A communications representative for Costco did not deny to KABC that the new menu addition was their own take on a Shake Shack burger.
