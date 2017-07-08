U.S. Conference of Mayors President, Sacramento, Calif., Mayor Kevin Johnson, flanked by Columbia, S.C. Mayor Stephen Benjamin, left, and Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, speaks to reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 83rd Winter Meeting in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015.
Local

July 08, 2017 1:37 PM

Former Mayor Kevin Johnson was California’s eighth highest-paid mayor in 2016

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson was the eighth highest paid mayor in the state in 2016, according to data compiled by the state controller’s office.

Johnson made $123,077, according to the data. The mayors of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland, Long Beach, Chula Vista, San Jose and Fresno all made more than Johnson. The highest paid mayor in the state, San Francisco’s Ed Lee, made more than double Johnson’s salary at $297,387.

A captain within the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was the county’s highest-paid employee with a salary of $318,355.

Overall, Sacramento County’s 13,890 county employees were paid $911,838,662 in wages in 2016. That’s an average of $65,647 per employee, according to the data.

One of Johnson’s biggest achievements was his role in keeping the Kings in Sacramento and pushing through the deal to build the $558 million Golden 1 Center.

In his final months in office, Johnson largely stayed out of the public eye. He rarely held news conferences and didn’t attend many City Council meetings.

He made national headlines in the fall of 2016 after slugging a man who hit Johnson in the face with a coconut cream pie.

Johnson was replaced by current Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Dec. 13, 2016.

