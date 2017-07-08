Rancho Seco lake, closed by bacteria, reopens

The lake at Rancho Seco Recreational Area reopened Saturday after being closed because high bacteria levels had made swimming unsafe.
The Sacramento Municipal Utility District, which operates the recreational area, closed the lake July 1 after results that day showed an increase of total coliforms, said Jonathon Tudor, SMUD spokesman.
The increase of total coliforms is the result of bacteria from duck and geese fecal matter growing at a higher rate because of recent high temperatures.
Total coliforms are typically not harmful to humans, but are a good indicator of whether other harmful pathogens are in the water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
