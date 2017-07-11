A picture of the bill from Denny’s
A picture of the bill from Denny’s City of Colton Fire Department
A picture of the bill from Denny’s City of Colton Fire Department

Local

July 11, 2017 10:27 PM

They went to Denny’s after fighting a fire. An anonymous woman picked up the $400 tab

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

It’s been a busy wildfire season for firefighters across the state, as wildfires blaze from Santa Barbara to Butte County.

And one Southern California wanted to make life a bit easier for one group of firefighters. She picked up a $405.22 Denny’s tab for a group of 25 firefighters from the City of Colton Fire Department. They had just finished fighting the La Cadena Fire in La Loma Hills, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The woman saw the firefighters eating, and told the Denny’s staff that she wanted to buy all of the firefighters’ meals, according to the Facebook post.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, also paid for $100 in dessert for the crews, according to NBC7 San Diego.

“On behalf of all the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire,” the Facebook post read. “we thank you for your generous show of support.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How to save your dog from a rattlesnake bite

How to save your dog from a rattlesnake bite 2:28

How to save your dog from a rattlesnake bite
Civil rights groups blast weakening of police shootings bill 1:33

Civil rights groups blast weakening of police shootings bill
Interstate 80 closed while crews battle Farad Fire 0:29

Interstate 80 closed while crews battle Farad Fire

View More Video