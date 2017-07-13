Can you guess these Sacramento area landmarks from above?

Want to test your knowledge of the Sacramento area from above? Watch this video and see how many well-known or obscure Sacramento area buildings, bridges or natural features you can name.
Sacramento as the crow flies or glimpsed from above by a drone looks different than as seen from street level.
It’s all rooftops, streets, treetops, rivers and swimming pools. That’s what makes it fun to guess what exactly is photographed from above by Google mapping.
Some of the aerial photos are easy: Who can’t name Golden 1 Center when the name is painted on the roof? And the Capitol is so large and 19th Century that there’s no confusing it with another building.
Still, others are head-scratchers. Only Sacramento residents with a deep knowledge of area topography and architecture will be able to guess each of the landmarks assembled by Bee staff.
Of course, pilots have a distinct advantage.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
