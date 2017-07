The famous Clydesdales of Budweiser beer have been visiting the University of Davis stalls before appearance at the Golden State Warriors championship parade on Thursday. Visitors are welcome to view the big horses before they leave at the UC Davis Horse Barn is on La Rue Road, across from Parking Lot 47 and Meyer Hall. For more: https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/download-commencement-clydesdales-constitutional-law