Watch crews still blowing snow off Lassen National Park Highway 89 in mid-July. So when will the road open?
Lassen Volcanic National Park and Caltrans District 2 road crews are working hard to open Lassen National Park Highway. They are aiming for July 24, 2017. It’s mid-July now, and the road through the park remains closed. The latest opening date ever was set on July 24, 1952. Since 1980, the latest the road has opened was July 21 in 1995.
Video courtesy Caltrans District 2Edited by David Caraccio
