Coast Guard aircrew rescues three from capsized boat in Menlo Park

After a 12-foot boat capsized near Menlo Park on Saturday evening, a Coast Guard aircrew came to rescue the two adults and one child who were in the boat.
At about 6:20 p.m., the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a 911 call from a kayaker who saw three people holding on to the hull of a capsized boat, according to a press release from the Coast Guard.
Responders helped the three people into the helicopter and transported them to shore. They were transported to Stanford Medical Center for evaluation. All three were wearing life jackets and there were no reported injuries, according to the Coast Guard.
Joseph Fore, a Sector San Francisco command duty officer, said in the release that “life jackets were the key to the survival of the individuals in the water and aided in the success of the rescue.”
