Tim Robertson of the Sacramento Fire Department and his partner post video on Facebook to reveal the sex of their baby in a unique way. Sacramento Fire Department
July 16, 2017 4:52 PM

Sacramento firefighter, partner make a splash with baby’s gender reveal

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

A local firefighter and his partner found a unique way to reveal the gender of their baby.

In a video posted on the Sacramento Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Tim Robertson and a woman only identified as Mary used a hose from a fire engine to announce the baby’s sex Saturday at the Sacramento Fire Academy. A load roar can be heard when the water changes color.

A pack of dye was used in the fire engine’s water tank to supply the color.

According to the Facebook post, Robertson is a drill instructor at the academy.

 
