Sacramento firefighter, partner make a splash with baby’s gender reveal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Sacramento firefighter reveals baby gender with a splash Pause 0:12 Wise Tale wins close race at the State Fair 1:39 Wiener dogs chase after national title at the California State Fair 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:51 Watch crews still blowing snow off Lassen National Park Highway 89 in mid-July. So when will the road open? 1:37 Lack of workers stymies new home construction 1:09 Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion 2:07 She dedicated her life to students for 30 years. Now, she's lost her disability funding Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tim Robertson of the Sacramento Fire Department and his partner post video on Facebook to reveal the sex of their baby in a unique way. Sacramento Fire Department

Tim Robertson of the Sacramento Fire Department and his partner post video on Facebook to reveal the sex of their baby in a unique way. Sacramento Fire Department