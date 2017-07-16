Sacramento firefighter, partner make a splash with baby’s gender reveal

A local firefighter and his partner found a unique way to reveal the gender of their baby.
In a video posted on the Sacramento Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Tim Robertson and a woman only identified as Mary used a hose from a fire engine to announce the baby’s sex Saturday at the Sacramento Fire Academy. A load roar can be heard when the water changes color.
A pack of dye was used in the fire engine’s water tank to supply the color.
According to the Facebook post, Robertson is a drill instructor at the academy.
