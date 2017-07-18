An American flag-wielding skier climbs the hill July 4, 2011, the last time Squaw Valley was open for winter recreation on Independence Day.
An American flag-wielding skier climbs the hill July 4, 2011, the last time Squaw Valley was open for winter recreation on Independence Day.

July 18, 2017

Squaw Valley officially closes after remaining open through part of the summer

By Thomas Oide

You’ll have to wait until the fall to break out the skis and head to Squaw Valley, which was an option through part of July.

The Sierra resort closed on July 15, its latest date ever, according to a Facebook post from the resort. 2017 was the fourth time Squaw Valley offered skiing and snowboarding at the resort on July 4.

California’s wet winter was a contributing factor in the resort’s ability to stay open. There was 60 feet of cumulative snowfall, including a record 282 inches in January. The state Department of Water Resources declared the 2016-2017 water year the wettest on record.

Squaw Valley typically opens around Thanksgiving, but will open earlier if there is enough early-season snow.

