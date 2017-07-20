Denny’s near Sunrise Mall unexpectedly closes its doors

Denny’s customers who frequent the location near Sunrise Mall will have to find another place to eat.
The Citrus Heights Sentinel on Thursday reported that the restaurant at 6215 Sunrise Blvd. closed its doors Wednesday night.
In a photo taken by the Sentinel, a sign posted on the door at the Citrus Heights eatery reads, “We would like to thank everyone for your loyalty over the years. We will no longer be open at this location, but do encourage you to visit us at one of our many other locations. Thank you all again for your business, friendships, and loyalty over the years.”
The statement also lists four nearby locations in Carmichael, Folsom, Orangevale and Roseville.
The Sunrise location was still listed on the main Denny’s website as of 6 p.m. Thursday, but the phone number was not in service.
