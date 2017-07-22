Photo illustration
Local

July 22, 2017 10:20 AM

Three people shot while sitting in car in North Sacramento

By Hattie Xu

hxu@sacbee.com

Three people sitting in a vehicle were wounded when shots were fired into their car around Friday night in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Northview Drive.

The victims were making a U-turn to leave a residence when at least two people shot them and fled on foot, said Linda Matthew, public information officer for the Sacramento Police Department. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Details of the suspects’ identities are still unknown, Matthew said. It is unclear whether the shooting was gang-related.

