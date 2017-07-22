This is why Caltrans says to avoid Highway 50 over Sacramento River

Caltrans warned Sacramento drivers to stay away from Highway 50 at the Pioneer Bridge over the Sacramento River this weekend, and area traffic condition maps are showing why.
On Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Bee’s traffic condition map was showing vehicle speeds as low as 13 mph through the area.
The state is shutting several lanes in each direction for about a half-mile between Sacramento and West Sacramento for resurfacing, as well as several downtown freeway ramps intermittently, causing traffic backups on nearby Interstate 5.
With the California State Fair in progress and hot valley weather calling for a trip to Lake Tahoe, Caltrans was tweeting out the word Saturday to prepare for delays over that section of highway.
If heading EB into Sac for STATE FAIR this weekend, allow for extra time due to Pioneer Bridge work. Info: https://t.co/xXIF33rV4F pic.twitter.com/75hkdhPu4U— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 22, 2017
Headed to Tahoe from Bay Area this weekend? Allow extra travel time thru Sac due to 50 bridge work. More info: https://t.co/xXIF33akd7 pic.twitter.com/du09iZhpnj— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 22, 2017
Want to see #RebuildingCA projects in your area? Check out the SB 1 project map here: https://t.co/6BCliPUwZg Many more projects ahead! pic.twitter.com/2KbqQ7SXSX— CalSTA (@CA_Trans_Agency) July 21, 2017
