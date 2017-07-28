Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Video courtesy Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park Edited by David Caraccio
Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Video courtesy Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park Edited by David Caraccio

Local

Hear these amazing calls of the wild, and listen closer on your next National Park visit

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 10:29 AM

Visitors might notice amazing natural sights first at national parks, but this month Yellowstone National Park and Yosemite National Park called attention to the sounds of the wild.

The two parks posted incredible videos marking World Listening Day on July 18, a day devoted to attempting to better understand the practice of listening.

Yellowstone, home to 67 different mammals (which is the largest such concentration in the lower 48 states), asked in a Facebook post: “You may know what they look like, but do you know what they sound like?”

The video above shows you exactly what some of them sound like.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead

View More Video