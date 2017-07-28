Hear these amazing calls of the wild, and listen closer on your next National Park visit

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead Pause 2:45 Amazing sounds (and sights) of the wild at Yosemite, Yellowstone 0:49 Watch potential officers race to join the Placer County Sheriff's Office 0:05 Man suspected of bringing 6 pounds of pot across state lines to Placer County 0:28 Watch Lincoln police clean up trash at the Auburn Ravine 0:33 Bloomington police officer's Drive-by Dunk challenge video is awesome 0:41 Look at this weather map and feel the heat 3:15 'He's going to kill my dog.' A walk on the Parkway takes a frightening turn 1:38 SWAT officer fires gun at armed man in Oak Park chase 0:22 Cute, fuzzy, maybe a bit clumsy: Baby flamingos at the Sacramento Zoo Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Video courtesy Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park Edited by David Caraccio

Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks recently paid tribute to World Listening Day with incredible videos concentrating on the sounds of nature - animals, water, weather. The videos are combined here. Video courtesy Yosemite National Park and Yellowstone National Park Edited by David Caraccio