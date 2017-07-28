Hear these amazing calls of the wild, and listen closer on your next National Park visit

Visitors might notice amazing natural sights first at national parks, but this month Yellowstone National Park and Yosemite National Park called attention to the sounds of the wild.
The two parks posted incredible videos marking World Listening Day on July 18, a day devoted to attempting to better understand the practice of listening.
Yellowstone, home to 67 different mammals (which is the largest such concentration in the lower 48 states), asked in a Facebook post: “You may know what they look like, but do you know what they sound like?”
The video above shows you exactly what some of them sound like.
