Fly over Sierra valley untouched and hidden from public for a century

Wildflowers burst from a lush bed of grass hidden from public view for more than a century, beckoning visitors to a largely untouched piece of California's Sierra Nevada. Conservation groups bought the land in Lower Carpenter Valley north of Lake Tahoe and are opening it for tours. It contains rare carnivorous plants and threatened birds and serves as a migration corridor for other species. Here's a look. Video by Elizabeth Carmel. Elizabeth Carmel