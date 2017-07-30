E. coli outbreak sickens four, closes beach

A beach on Lake Wildwood in Nevada County has been closed after an outbreak of E. coli bacteria hospitalized at least four people.
A notice Saturday from the Lake Wildwood Association says the Nevada County Health Department has ordered Community Center Pool Beach closed through at least Monday following the discovery of elevated levels of fecal coliforms. Nevaday County officials also advise against recreational swimming in the lake north of Penn Valleyuntil additional beaches have been tested.
County public works officials have checked a nearby wastewater treatment plant and pump stations and found no leaks.
The Grass Valley Union reports a pregnant woman and three young children have been hospitalized with suspected E. coli infections after swimming at the beach.
E. coli are bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals. Some strains can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses, pneumonia and other illnesses, reports the Centers for Disease Control.
