Looking for best big city to live in? Survey puts Sacramento in top 25 – ahead of L.A.

We’re No. 21!
While it’s not the top spot, it’s certainly better than being No. 62, or last place in this case.
WalletHub, a site that specializes in credit reports, recently conducted a survey of the best big cities to live in. Taking the largest 62 U.S. cities and using 50 key indicators including economy, quality of life and safety, it concluded that Sacramento ranked 21st overall with a score of 56.81, just 0.13 below Raleigh, N.C.
Topping the report is Virginia Beach, Va., at 63.41, while Detroit ranked last with a score of 35.53.
Breaking down Sacramento’s ranks, California’s capital city had its best standing in economy (11th) and its worst in affordability (41st). Sacramento was 18th in both quality of life and education and health, and 35th in safety.
Among California cities, Sacramento was fourth, trailing San Diego (fourth overall, 60.93), San Jose (10th, 58.83) and San Francisco (16th, 57.97). Other Golden State cities in the study are, in order of rank: Los Angeles, 29; Riverside, 40; Anaheim, 42; Oakland, 50; Bakersfield, 51; Santa Ana, 55; Long Beach, 56; and Fresno, 58.
The report also offers relocation tips from five experts and explains the methodology of the scoring.
Comments