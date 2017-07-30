Looking for best big city to live in? Survey puts Sacramento in top 25 – ahead of L.A.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Helicopters scoop water at Quincy fire Pause 1:08 Watch Sacramento dogs, dog owners celebrating their new park in Midtown 1:00 A mid-priced Placer County home costs $465K. See what you get for that price 1:34 Sacramento home builders are training high school students in summer internships 1:34 Teens learn the tools, and the trade, in construction internships 2:01 How to protect your home from wildfires 1:39 Watch two rattlesnakes fight it out on the American River near Auburn 3:58 Reconsidering words from divisive sermon, Davis imam offers eloquent apology 0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead 2:45 Amazing sounds (and sights) of the wild at Yosemite, Yellowstone Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Of the 10 largest cities in California, Sacramento grew by the largest percentage with a 1.4 percent increase, according to a state report in May 2017. The city's population rose to 493,025 in 2016. Los Angeles is the dominant population center, topping 4 million. Take a look. Video produced by David Caraccio

