Nicholas Sparks added to Sacramento’s Walk of Stars inductee class

The Sacramento Walk of Stars has added bestselling author Nicholas Sparks to its 2017 group of honorees.
Sparks, whose novels include “The Notebook” and “A Walk to Remember,” joins former Monarchs all-star Ruthie Bolton, Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills and Tower Records founder Russ Solomon in this year’s Walk of Stars class. Each will have an honorary star placed in the L Street sidewalk in midtown Sacramento later this year.
Sparks was born in Omaha, Neb., before moving to Fair Oaks at age 9 and attending Bella Vista High School, where he graduated as valedictorian, according to a Walk of Stars press release. His books have sold more than 105 million copies worldwide, and 11 have been adapted into films. Sparks currently lives in North Carolina, according to his website.
Bolton, Mills and Solomon were announced as Walk of Stars recipients last month, but Sparks hadn’t yet been confirmed at the time, an organization spokesman said. Their stars will be unveiled Sept. 28 in a ceremony on L Street between 18th and 19th streets, with all the inductees expected to attend.
The Walk of Stars recognizes local luminaries “who were raised or lived in the Sacramento region and have gone on to national or international success.” Last year’s inaugural class included artist Gregory Kondos, actor LeVar Burton, musician Timothy B. Schmit, Olympic swimmer Debbie Meyer and surgeon Dr. Ernie Bodai.
