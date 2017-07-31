Baskin-Robbins to offer $1.50 scoops Monday

It’s the end of July, which means it’s the end of National Ice Cream Month. But there’s still one last deal for ice cream lovers before the month passes.
Baskin-Robbins is offering scoops of ice cream for $1.50, which is a promotion that the chain offers for months with 31 days. The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any flavor, according to Baskin-Robbins’ website.
Waffle cones and toppings will still cost extra and the offer excludes sundaes.
Baskin-Robbins has offered the discounted scoops in January, March and May and will offer the special in August, October and December. Not all stores will be participating, according to Baskin-Robbins.
There are Baskin-Robbins locations in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Folsom and Roseville areas.
