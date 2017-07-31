A sign for Baskin-Robbins is seen Tuesday, May 6, 2008 in Los Angeles.
Baskin-Robbins to offer $1.50 scoops Monday

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

July 31, 2017 4:18 PM

It’s the end of July, which means it’s the end of National Ice Cream Month. But there’s still one last deal for ice cream lovers before the month passes.

Baskin-Robbins is offering scoops of ice cream for $1.50, which is a promotion that the chain offers for months with 31 days. The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any flavor, according to Baskin-Robbins’ website.

Waffle cones and toppings will still cost extra and the offer excludes sundaes.

Baskin-Robbins has offered the discounted scoops in January, March and May and will offer the special in August, October and December. Not all stores will be participating, according to Baskin-Robbins.

There are Baskin-Robbins locations in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Folsom and Roseville areas.

