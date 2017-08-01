Anna Barlow's installation "Look It's So You" is among ice cream-themed works of art previewed at the Museum of Ice Cream, Thursday July 28, 2016, in New York. The museum opens on Friday and ran through Aug. 31.
Anna Barlow's installation "Look It's So You" is among ice cream-themed works of art previewed at the Museum of Ice Cream, Thursday July 28, 2016, in New York. The museum opens on Friday and ran through Aug. 31. Bebeto Matthews Associated Press File
Anna Barlow's installation "Look It's So You" is among ice cream-themed works of art previewed at the Museum of Ice Cream, Thursday July 28, 2016, in New York. The museum opens on Friday and ran through Aug. 31. Bebeto Matthews Associated Press File

Local

Instagram-friendly Museum of Ice Cream coming to to San Francisco

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

August 01, 2017 5:58 PM

This fall, there will be yet another reason to head to San Francisco for a day trip. The popular Museum of Ice Cream, which opened temporarily in Los Angeles and New York, will be opening a stop in San Francisco.

The museum will open its next pop-up in downtown San Francisco, and will be different than the Los Angeles and New York locations. Ticket details will be announced in mid-August and the museum will open this September, according to SFGate.com.

The museum’s website recently added San Francisco to its “Visit” tab and posted a few jobs online: production assistant, public relations associate and an operations manager, according to SFGate.

The museum’s Instagram account has 179,000 followers and posts pictures of popular locations like the sprinkle pool and banana room.

"The nearly 108 year old historic landmark situated in the heart of the city is one of the most iconic buildings in Union Square," a spokesperson for the Museum of Ice Cream told SFGate.com. "(Museum) founder and Creative Director Maryellis Bunn was drawn to the challenge of creating the next Museum of Ice Cream in a building with stunning architectural highlights. The juxtaposition of the historical foundation with Museum of Ice Cream's modern design and signature playfulness, is sure to unlock the imagination like never before."

 

Recovering from National Ice Cream Day like... (: @clewis1and1) #museumoficream #insidemoic

A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Video of toddler fist-bumping passengers on Southwest flight goes viral

Video of toddler fist-bumping passengers on Southwest flight goes viral 0:55

Video of toddler fist-bumping passengers on Southwest flight goes viral
Here's how Sacramento Zoo flamingos made 'Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon 0:51

Here's how Sacramento Zoo flamingos made 'Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon
Apartment construction takes off in midtown Sacramento 0:33

Apartment construction takes off in midtown Sacramento

View More Video