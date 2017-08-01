Instagram-friendly Museum of Ice Cream coming to to San Francisco

This fall, there will be yet another reason to head to San Francisco for a day trip. The popular Museum of Ice Cream, which opened temporarily in Los Angeles and New York, will be opening a stop in San Francisco.
The museum will open its next pop-up in downtown San Francisco, and will be different than the Los Angeles and New York locations. Ticket details will be announced in mid-August and the museum will open this September, according to SFGate.com.
The museum’s website recently added San Francisco to its “Visit” tab and posted a few jobs online: production assistant, public relations associate and an operations manager, according to SFGate.
The museum’s Instagram account has 179,000 followers and posts pictures of popular locations like the sprinkle pool and banana room.
"The nearly 108 year old historic landmark situated in the heart of the city is one of the most iconic buildings in Union Square," a spokesperson for the Museum of Ice Cream told SFGate.com. "(Museum) founder and Creative Director Maryellis Bunn was drawn to the challenge of creating the next Museum of Ice Cream in a building with stunning architectural highlights. The juxtaposition of the historical foundation with Museum of Ice Cream's modern design and signature playfulness, is sure to unlock the imagination like never before."
"Lately my brother and I have been going through rough times, so I decided to surprise him with some MOIC tickets! I forgot how strong our bond was until this past Saturday. Honestly, I didn't think he would want to go and I was so sad because I felt like we were both pushing each other apart. However...we went! We ate tons of ice cream, left with sprinkles in every space of our bodies, and laughed A LOT! Ever since then, we have developed this amazing relationship AGAIN. We felt like kids that day and because we dressed up, it made this even more unforgettable. Thanks MOIC for this amazing experience. I love my brother dearly and to be by his side was all I needed " @myriamxn
