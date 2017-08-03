Kings player Malachi Richardson shoots hoops with kids for health and wellness

Kings guard Malachi Richardson joined local kids at the Greater Sacramento Boys and Girls Club on Thursday to shoot hoops as they learned about fitness habits and healthy eating.

Kids ages 7 to 14 attended the hour-long gathering, rotating in groups to different exercises with stretch bands, jumping obstacles and basketballs.

The event was hosted by the NBA and Kaiser Permanente as a part of the NBA Fit program, which aims to promote physical and mental health in local communities.

“I’m having a lot of fun being here with NBA Fit,” Richardson said. “It’s a great camp for the kids. It’s a great experience for them. It’s a really good, full understanding for them of how important it is to be fit and healthy.”

Dr. Scott Meier, sports medicine physician and pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente, also attended the event to talk to kids about healthy eating and exercise.

“It’s about treating the whole body,” Meier said. “We’re reaching out to the community, local and national, to promote health, fitness and mindfulness in youth.”

More than 90 kids sat on the floor of the large gymnasium as Meier talked about good nutritional habits such as eating fruits, vegetables and lean meats. Kaiser Permanente staff provided a table where kids could play with plastic food toys to assemble a healthy meal.

The camp is one of 14 NBA Fit events to be hosted across the country to promote health and wellness.