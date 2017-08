Truckee CHP officers caught Rocky, a small dog, running alongside Interstate 80 on Aug. 28. They brought Rocky back to their office and got him some water before turning him over to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, according to CHP's Facebook page. While calls to the owner went unanswered, someone claiming to be the owner's neighbor responded in the comments saying that she had contacted the owners and that Rocky's dogsitter is on the way to pick him up.