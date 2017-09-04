More Videos

DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3 1:10

DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3

Pause
Here's why Northern California skies are smoky 0:15

Here's why Northern California skies are smoky

Vegetation fire burns in southeast Sacramento County 0:13

Vegetation fire burns in southeast Sacramento County

Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey 1:13

Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey

Ponderosa Fire near Oroville burns 2,500 acres, destroys homes 0:49

Ponderosa Fire near Oroville burns 2,500 acres, destroys homes

Despite county law, panhandling remains widespread 1:14

Despite county law, panhandling remains widespread

Homeless camps grow along shores of American River 1:29

Homeless camps grow along shores of American River

Take a look inside the Placer County Jail's inmate sewing project 1:07

Take a look inside the Placer County Jail's inmate sewing project

Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey 0:17

Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey

Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD? 2:04

Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD?

  • Here's why Northern California skies are smoky

    Smoke over the valley from wildfires throughout the region hovers over Northern California.

Smoke over the valley from wildfires throughout the region hovers over Northern California. National Weather Service
Smoke over the valley from wildfires throughout the region hovers over Northern California. National Weather Service

Local

Sending in the troops: California National Guard sent to the fire line

By Jim Miller

jmiller@sacbee.com

September 04, 2017 11:51 AM

The California National Guard is calling up nearly 350 members to help fight blazes burning around the state, the agency announced Monday.

Soldiers will receive about three days of training and then be assigned to fire lines to assist Cal Fire and other agencies, said Captain Will Martin, a California National Guard spokesman.

“Like anyone else they need support,” Martin said of firefighting agencies. Guard members typically begin to help out at this point late in the fire season, Martin added, with soldiers on duty for about a month.

As of Monday, Cal Fire listed almost 30 active wildfires around the state. Those include the Ponderosa Fire in Butte County and the La Tuna Fire in Los Angeles County.

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3

View More Video