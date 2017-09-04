More Videos

DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3 1:10

DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3

Pause
Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey 1:13

Watch how Sacramento's swift water rescue team prepared for Hurricane Harvey

Vegetation fire burns in southeast Sacramento County 0:13

Vegetation fire burns in southeast Sacramento County

Ponderosa Fire near Oroville burns 2,500 acres, destroys homes 0:49

Ponderosa Fire near Oroville burns 2,500 acres, destroys homes

Here's why Northern California skies are smoky 0:15

Here's why Northern California skies are smoky

Despite county law, panhandling remains widespread 1:14

Despite county law, panhandling remains widespread

Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey 0:17

Watch Sacramento nonprofit RedRover reunite Summer the dog with her owner after Hurricane Harvey

Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD? 2:04

Can a shot of anesthetic help relieve PTSD?

Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove 1:38

Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove

Reuben Foster takes on Carlos Hyde in 49ers practice 0:29

Reuben Foster takes on Carlos Hyde in 49ers practice

  • Ponderosa Fire near Oroville burns 2,500 acres, destroys homes

    The Ponderosa Fire has destroyed 10 homes and 20 outbuildings, and damaged five residences and 10 outbuildings.

The Ponderosa Fire has destroyed 10 homes and 20 outbuildings, and damaged five residences and 10 outbuildings. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee
The Ponderosa Fire has destroyed 10 homes and 20 outbuildings, and damaged five residences and 10 outbuildings. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

Local

Ponderosa Fire evacuation orders lifted

By Jim Miller

jmiller@sacbee.com

September 04, 2017 12:12 PM

Fire officials have lifted all evacuation orders and warnings in Butte County’s Ponderosa Fire, as well as opening roads that had been closed after the blaze began Aug. 29.

Cal Fire reported Monday morning that the fire, which has burned 4,016 acres, was 68 percent contained as firefighters made progress amid extreme temperatures.

The blaze, which threatened 1,300 structures, has destroyed 32 homes and 22 outbuildings, as well as causing two injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Forty-three fire crews, 128 engines, 12 helicopters, 22 bulldozers have been part of the response to the fire.

Authorities have arrested John Ballenger of Oroville on suspicion of causing the fire when his illegal campfire spread.

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

DeAaron Fox, migrant workers and DACA: Sacramento's week in photos for September 3

View More Video