Watch Coast Guard rescue man in Oakland Estuary after sail boat runs aground

Local

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

September 10, 2017 10:46 AM

A Coast Guard helicopter team on Saturday rescued a 61-year-old man from the Oakland Estuary after his sailboat ran aground.

The man was piloting the 32-foot-long vessel around 5:40 p.m. when he missed a buoy and became stuck in shallow water, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials dispatched a boat to the scene, but the water was too shallow to conduct a rescue by boat, East Bay Times reported.

A helicopter, however, was able to lower a rescue basket to the man and bring him to safety.

The man did not suffer any injuries, the Coast Guard said.

The Oakland Estuary is the strait separating the cities of Oakland and Alameda in the San Francisco Bay Area.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

