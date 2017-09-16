Watch Sacramento Fire Department and Sheriff's Office take on Marvel heroes for charity
Sacramento Fire Department members and Sacramento County Sheriff's officers participated in a friendly competition this week with the actors of the Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes show, which is currently playing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The event raised money for the Firefighters Burn Institute and the Boys and Girls Club, and participants from the three groups won tickets to allow children from these charities to go and see the show.
