Local

Sacramento motorist killed in Elverta area crash

By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

September 16, 2017 8:29 PM

A Sacramento woman was killed late Saturday afternoon when her car crashed in the Elverta area of north Sacramento County.

The California Highway Patrol said the unidentified woman crashed while driving a gray 2001 Toyota Camry south on East Levee Road, just south of Elverta Road, shortly before 5 p.m.

CHP said the motorist was driving “at a high rate of speed” and failed to follow a bend in the road. She over-corrected, and her car veered off the road, tumbled down an embankment and rolled over several times. The woman was believed to have died on impact, although she was wearing her seatbelt, CHP said.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the accident and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. CHP said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival

Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival 0:19

Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival
Watch Sacramento Fire Department and Sheriff's Office take on Marvel heroes for charity 0:52

Watch Sacramento Fire Department and Sheriff's Office take on Marvel heroes for charity
James Nelson speaks after being released from jail 0:59

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

View More Video