Sacramento motorist killed in Elverta area crash

A Sacramento woman was killed late Saturday afternoon when her car crashed in the Elverta area of north Sacramento County.
The California Highway Patrol said the unidentified woman crashed while driving a gray 2001 Toyota Camry south on East Levee Road, just south of Elverta Road, shortly before 5 p.m.
CHP said the motorist was driving “at a high rate of speed” and failed to follow a bend in the road. She over-corrected, and her car veered off the road, tumbled down an embankment and rolled over several times. The woman was believed to have died on impact, although she was wearing her seatbelt, CHP said.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the accident and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. CHP said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
