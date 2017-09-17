Local

Man arrested after fight, standoff with El Dorado deputies

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

September 17, 2017 9:42 AM

El Dorado Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect early Sunday morning after he had barricaded himself inside a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night when deputies responded to a multi-person fight on Matrix Court in Diamond Springs. Several combatants were injured, including one person who had been stabbed, according to the sheriff’s office. Several people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but one suspect barricaded himself inside the residence where the fight occurred.

An update to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post at 12:35 a.m. said SWAT and crisis negotiators were on their way. At 1:45 a.m., the post was updated to say the teams were on site and working on a “peaceful outcome.”

At 3:50 a.m., the department announced the suspect was taken into custody and detectives were investigating the incident.

