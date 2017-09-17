How to share the road safely in Sacramento

More Videos

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 1:59

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash 2:08

Dave Goudie talks about seeing his co-worker die, and then getting fired 1:17

'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor 4:09

Oroville Dam Update: Watch as crews install rebar mats and prepare exposed rocks 2:58

Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival 0:19

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars 1:31

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

    For Pedestrian Safety Month in September, the Sacramento Police Department is out educating drivers and pedestrians about how to stay safe while sharing the roadway. Here are some tips for sharing the roadway while keeping yourself and those around you safe.

For Pedestrian Safety Month in September, the Sacramento Police Department is out educating drivers and pedestrians about how to stay safe while sharing the roadway. Here are some tips for sharing the roadway while keeping yourself and those around you safe.
Check out the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival

Everybody was shaking their tail feathers at the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival on September 16, 2017, in Village Park. The annual event, which is free to the public and features food, music and children's activities, celebrates the Village of Fair Oaks' lively chicken population.

Watch Sacramento Fire Department and Sheriff's Office take on Marvel heroes for charity

Watch Sacramento Fire Department and Sheriff's Office take on Marvel heroes for charity

Sacramento Fire Department members and Sacramento County Sheriff's officers participated in a friendly competition this week with the actors of the Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes show, which is currently playing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The event raised money for the Firefighters Burn Institute and the Boys and Girls Club, and participants from the three groups won tickets to allow children from these charities to go and see the show.

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

James Nelson, severely burned and disfigured after Citrus Heights police officers took him down and pinned him to hot summer blacktop following an incident at a KFC restaurant on June 23, was ordered released from Sacramento County custody pending an Oct. 6 hearing on a parole violation connected to the incident.

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State

This 96,631-square-foot Science Complex is expected to open June 2019 on the campus of Sacramento State University. It will have glass-walled research and teaching labs that put science on display to the outside world. The 30 cutting-edge biology and chemistry labs will be outfitted with the latest instruments, according to the university. The complex also will include two spaces to engage school children and the Sacramento community: a 2,500-square-foot planetarium with 120 seats for full-dome, high-definition “sky shows,” and a roll-back rooftop observatory housing telescopes for viewing the night sky.