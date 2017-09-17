Big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food overturns on Interstate 5, blocking lanes

A big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food overturned Sunday afternoon and closed multiple lanes at the interchange of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in North Sacramento.
Transition lanes from northbound 5 to westbound 80 and eastbound 80 to westbound 5 were closed for several hours while crews removed the dog food manually, said California Highway Patrol Officer Chad Hertzell. The lanes were re-opened around 6 p.m., the CHP reported.
Hertzell said the driver of the big rig claimed the accident, which occurred at 12:35 p.m., had been caused by a hit-and-run driver. The cause was still under investigation.
The big rig driver sustained minor injuries, but was treated at the scene and not transported to the hospital, Hertzell said.
