An overturned big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food closed multiple lanes at the interchange of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in North Sacramento.
An overturned big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food closed multiple lanes at the interchange of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in North Sacramento. Caltrans
An overturned big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food closed multiple lanes at the interchange of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in North Sacramento. Caltrans

Local

Big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food overturns on Interstate 5, blocking lanes

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

September 17, 2017 4:47 PM

A big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food overturned Sunday afternoon and closed multiple lanes at the interchange of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in North Sacramento.

Transition lanes from northbound 5 to westbound 80 and eastbound 80 to westbound 5 were closed for several hours while crews removed the dog food manually, said California Highway Patrol Officer Chad Hertzell. The lanes were re-opened around 6 p.m., the CHP reported.

Hertzell said the driver of the big rig claimed the accident, which occurred at 12:35 p.m., had been caused by a hit-and-run driver. The cause was still under investigation.

The big rig driver sustained minor injuries, but was treated at the scene and not transported to the hospital, Hertzell said.

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises

Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises 0:51

Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises
How to share the road safely in Sacramento 2:21

How to share the road safely in Sacramento
Check out the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival 0:36

Check out the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival

View More Video