Pedestrian struck and killed in Rancho Cordova crash

More Videos 0:45 ARC students get experience welding Pause 0:51 Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises 0:44 Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:36 Watch temperatures fall in Northern California, and then head back up 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 2:08 Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 1:07 Midtown Association steps up efforts to serve the homeless 1:19 Watch UC Davis law students get hands on experience in the immigration clinic 0:49 Ponderosa Fire near Oroville burns over 4,000 acres, destroys homes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to share the road safely in Sacramento For Pedestrian Safety Month in September, the Sacramento Police Department is out educating drivers and pedestrians about how to stay safe while sharing the roadway. Here are some tips for sharing the roadway while keeping yourself and those around you safe. For Pedestrian Safety Month in September, the Sacramento Police Department is out educating drivers and pedestrians about how to stay safe while sharing the roadway. Here are some tips for sharing the roadway while keeping yourself and those around you safe. Sacramento Police Department

For Pedestrian Safety Month in September, the Sacramento Police Department is out educating drivers and pedestrians about how to stay safe while sharing the roadway. Here are some tips for sharing the roadway while keeping yourself and those around you safe. Sacramento Police Department