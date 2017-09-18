More Videos

  • How to share the road safely in Sacramento

    For Pedestrian Safety Month in September, the Sacramento Police Department is out educating drivers and pedestrians about how to stay safe while sharing the roadway. Here are some tips for sharing the roadway while keeping yourself and those around you safe.

For Pedestrian Safety Month in September, the Sacramento Police Department is out educating drivers and pedestrians about how to stay safe while sharing the roadway. Here are some tips for sharing the roadway while keeping yourself and those around you safe.
For Pedestrian Safety Month in September, the Sacramento Police Department is out educating drivers and pedestrians about how to stay safe while sharing the roadway. Here are some tips for sharing the roadway while keeping yourself and those around you safe. Sacramento Police Department

Local

Pedestrian struck and killed in Rancho Cordova crash

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

September 18, 2017 8:52 AM

A 55-year-old male pedestrian was hit and killed in Rancho Cordova Monday morning when the driver of a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another car, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said the incident occurred at 6:41 a.m. at the intersection Folsom Boulevard and Paseo Drive, which is the northbound continuation of Mather Field Road.

Hampton said a northbound vehicle on Mather Field Road was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran the red light at the intersection, crashing into another vehicle that was westbound on Folsom Boulevard.

The northbound vehicle struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. Hampton said the man in the crosswalk had the right of way.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Hampton said the drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene and were cooperating with investigators. He said no charges have been filed at this time.

Streets in the area around the crash have been blocked off as authorities remain on the scene.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

