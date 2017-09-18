Pedestrian struck and killed in Rancho Cordova crash

A 55-year-old male pedestrian was hit and killed in Rancho Cordova Monday morning when the driver of a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another car, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said the incident occurred at 6:41 a.m. at the intersection Folsom Boulevard and Paseo Drive, which is the northbound continuation of Mather Field Road.
Hampton said a northbound vehicle on Mather Field Road was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran the red light at the intersection, crashing into another vehicle that was westbound on Folsom Boulevard.
The northbound vehicle struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. Hampton said the man in the crosswalk had the right of way.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Hampton said the drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene and were cooperating with investigators. He said no charges have been filed at this time.
Streets in the area around the crash have been blocked off as authorities remain on the scene.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
