FILE -- A customer buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket in the Land Park area on in December 2013.
FILE -- A customer buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket in the Land Park area on in December 2013. Randall Benton Sacramento Bee File
FILE -- A customer buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket in the Land Park area on in December 2013. Randall Benton Sacramento Bee File

Local

His wife scolded him for buying lottery scratchers. Then he won $1 million

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 03, 2017 3:38 PM

After an El Dorado County man’s wife had criticized him for purchasing lottery tickets, he started hiding in his own house to scratch them.

Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza was in the bathroom when he discovered that one of his $10 California Black Premium Scratchers was a $1 million winner, the California Lottery reported in a Tuesday press release.

“You said I’m never going to win and there I won, there’s proof,” he told his wife, delivering the good news.

The ticket was sold at Holiday Foods in Placerville, and the store owner will get a $5,000 bonus, according to the release.

The couple told the lottery they plan to use the money for retirement.

The odds of a $1 million payday – the top prize for a $10 Black Premium – are 1 in 2,002,350 according to the California Lottery website. There’s also a $20 variety with a top prize of $5 million (1 in 2,422,068).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments