Here are all the deals to know for National Taco Day

National Taco Day doesn’t fall on a Tuesday this year, but don’t let that stop you from taking advantage of deals at fast-food chains with Sacramento locations.

#NationalTacoDay isnt on a tuesday this is upsetting — grant (@Gnoce20) October 4, 2017

Taco Bell is offering a four-taco box for $5 at all locations on Wednesday. Each box comes with one Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco and a Crunchy Taco nestled in a limited edition wrapper.

Taco platters are buy one, get one at El Pollo Loco with a coupon available on the company’s website. Platters come with a choice of two to three chicken avocado, chicken cheddar bacon, shrimp mango or avocado chicken al carbon tacos plus rice and beans.

Chicken, ground beef and veggie mini tacos are 50 cents all day at participating On The Border locations.

Members of Del Taco’s Raving Fan eClub will get an additional Queso Crunch Taco when they buy one on Wednesday. New members are eligible for the deal as well as the two free grilled chicken tacos included in joining any day.

Finally, ground beef or bean tacos are buy one, get one free at Jimboy’s Tacos with a limit of three purchases per guest.

Oct. 4 is also National Vodka Day, though those freebies may be harder to come by. In addition, Blaze Pizza is selling $4 menu or design-your-own pizzas after 4 p.m. as part of its “Noncon4mist” day.