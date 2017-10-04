More Videos

  What we found on our search for a great taco

    The essential qualities of a great taco became clear as we visited restaurants and taco trucks throughout the region, from south Sacramento to Yolo County.

The essential qualities of a great taco became clear as we visited restaurants and taco trucks throughout the region, from south Sacramento to Yolo County. Video by Nick Perez, photo by Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee
The essential qualities of a great taco became clear as we visited restaurants and taco trucks throughout the region, from south Sacramento to Yolo County. Video by Nick Perez, photo by Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

Local

Here are all the deals to know for National Taco Day

By Benjy Egel And begel@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 06:48 AM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 10:51 AM

National Taco Day doesn’t fall on a Tuesday this year, but don’t let that stop you from taking advantage of deals at fast-food chains with Sacramento locations.

Taco Bell is offering a four-taco box for $5 at all locations on Wednesday. Each box comes with one Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco and a Crunchy Taco nestled in a limited edition wrapper.

Taco platters are buy one, get one at El Pollo Loco with a coupon available on the company’s website. Platters come with a choice of two to three chicken avocado, chicken cheddar bacon, shrimp mango or avocado chicken al carbon tacos plus rice and beans.

Chicken, ground beef and veggie mini tacos are 50 cents all day at participating On The Border locations.

Members of Del Taco’s Raving Fan eClub will get an additional Queso Crunch Taco when they buy one on Wednesday. New members are eligible for the deal as well as the two free grilled chicken tacos included in joining any day.

Finally, ground beef or bean tacos are buy one, get one free at Jimboy’s Tacos with a limit of three purchases per guest.

Oct. 4 is also National Vodka Day, though those freebies may be harder to come by. In addition, Blaze Pizza is selling $4 menu or design-your-own pizzas after 4 p.m. as part of its “Noncon4mist” day.

