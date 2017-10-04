Power restored at Sacramento Executive Airport, nearby area

More than 14,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers were without power for more than an hour Wednesday morning around Sacramento Executive Airport.
The outage began at 8:19 a.m., said Johnathon Tudor, SMUD spokesman, and lasted until 9:21 a.m. Tudor did not know how many flights, if any, had been grounded, but said the outage affected the Sacramento Executive Airport as well as the surrounding residential areas.
An underground cable’s insulation faltered due to water damage, Tudor said, before SMUD rerouted the regional power supply to a different circuit.
Sacramento Executive Airport is home to more than 30 businesses, many of which specialize in aviation appliances and gear, and has three runways and a helipad. At the outage’s peak, 14,769 SMUD customers near the airport were without power, plus another 89 in Arden Arcade and North Sacramento.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052; @bengyEgel
Comments