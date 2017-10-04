Imagine Dragons singer and NFL quarterback ‘jam’ with young hospital patients

More Videos

Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids 2:54

Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids

Pause
Passengers trains through midtown streets? 1:12

Passengers trains through midtown streets?

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

Watch the trailer for Channing Tatum and Colin Firth's 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' 1:55

Watch the trailer for Channing Tatum and Colin Firth's 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 2:43

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners

She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job. 1:04

She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:58

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

  • Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids

    Before the band's show at Golden 1 Center, Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds jams with pediatric patients at "Sophie's Place," a music therapy room at Sutter Children's Center on October 3, 2017.

Before the band's show at Golden 1 Center, Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds jams with pediatric patients at "Sophie's Place," a music therapy room at Sutter Children's Center on October 3, 2017. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee
Before the band's show at Golden 1 Center, Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds jams with pediatric patients at "Sophie's Place," a music therapy room at Sutter Children's Center on October 3, 2017. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

Local

Imagine Dragons singer and NFL quarterback ‘jam’ with young hospital patients

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 4:33 PM

The lead singer of Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, led a therapeutic “jam session” with pediatric patients at Sutter Children’s Center Wednesday.

Reynolds was introduced by Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, whose foundation helped build a devoted music therapy room in the hospital. It features a performance area, listening station and recording studio.

Music therapy is a regular part of treatment for kids because it “treats the whole brain,” said Tara McConnell, a certified music therapist and owner of McConnell Music Therapy Services. To help kids regain motor skills and manage their pain and stress, they sing, play instruments and even write songs.

Reynolds taught kids the beat and chorus to his band’s hit song “In Time.” And when he started playing “Radioactive,” kids gasped with excitement and started singing along. Music therapists accompanied Reynolds as the kids kept beat with drums, tambourines and shakers.

“I loved it, and I think it was something really great they were able to do for all the kids,” said Destanie Jessen, 19, a patient at Sutter’s Children Center. “Music is really good therapy for kids in the hospital who are here for a long time. It gets us out of our rooms and gets our bodies up and moving. It’s our only way of feeling normal.”

Imagine Dragons is to perform at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center Wednesday night.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

View More Video