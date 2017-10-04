Imagine Dragons singer and NFL quarterback ‘jam’ with young hospital patients

The lead singer of Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, led a therapeutic “jam session” with pediatric patients at Sutter Children’s Center Wednesday.

Reynolds was introduced by Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, whose foundation helped build a devoted music therapy room in the hospital. It features a performance area, listening station and recording studio.

Music therapy is a regular part of treatment for kids because it “treats the whole brain,” said Tara McConnell, a certified music therapist and owner of McConnell Music Therapy Services. To help kids regain motor skills and manage their pain and stress, they sing, play instruments and even write songs.

Reynolds taught kids the beat and chorus to his band’s hit song “In Time.” And when he started playing “Radioactive,” kids gasped with excitement and started singing along. Music therapists accompanied Reynolds as the kids kept beat with drums, tambourines and shakers.

“I loved it, and I think it was something really great they were able to do for all the kids,” said Destanie Jessen, 19, a patient at Sutter’s Children Center. “Music is really good therapy for kids in the hospital who are here for a long time. It gets us out of our rooms and gets our bodies up and moving. It’s our only way of feeling normal.”

Imagine Dragons is to perform at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center Wednesday night.