Channing Tatum drops by Topgolf in Roseville

More Videos 1:12 Passengers trains through midtown streets? Pause 1:55 Watch the trailer for Channing Tatum and Colin Firth's 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' 2:54 Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids 2:36 Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 1:04 She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job. 0:59 Sacramento mayor tests 'protected' bike lane 0:36 Sacramento fire crews battle enormous flames to tame house fire 2:05 Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man 0:33 ‘Monopoly Man’ photobombs Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch the trailer for Channing Tatum and Colin Firth's 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' The sequel for the wildly successful 2014 spy comedy 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' will be released on September 22 and features Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges as members of the Kingsmen's US counterpart, the Statesmen. The sequel for the wildly successful 2014 spy comedy 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' will be released on September 22 and features Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges as members of the Kingsmen's US counterpart, the Statesmen. 20th Century Fox

The sequel for the wildly successful 2014 spy comedy 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' will be released on September 22 and features Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges as members of the Kingsmen's US counterpart, the Statesmen. 20th Century Fox