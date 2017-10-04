Channing Tatum drops by Topgolf in Roseville

Actor Channing Tatum was apparently in Roseville on Wednesday to promote his vodka brand, Born and Bred.
In a photo tagged at Roseville’s Topgolf, which he shared, he is pictured swinging a golf club at a golf ball atop a bottle of the vodka. He also took time to pose for photos with fans, many of which were also tagged at the Roseville Topgolf location.
Tatum is known for his roles in “Step Up,” “Magic Mike,” “21 Jump Street,” “Dear John,” “G.I. Joe,” among others. He currently stars in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” which was released on Sept. 22.
The celebrity sighting spread across social media, exciting some fans while others lamented being unable to meet the star. Here’s some of the reaction:
