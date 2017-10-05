A house fire in north Sacramento displaced nine family members.
A house fire in north Sacramento displaced nine family members. Sacramento Fire Department
A house fire in north Sacramento displaced nine family members. Sacramento Fire Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Local

Family of nine left without a home after north Sacramento fire

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

October 05, 2017 6:45 AM

A north Sacramento family of nine was displaced, but unhurt when their home burned down overnight.

The fire occured just off of Sumatra Drive, west of the Robla area. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a call at 11 p.m. Wednesday, a dispatcher said, and the last unit left the scene at 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

An investigation to determine the fire’s cause is underway. No other structures were damaged.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1-052; @BenjyEgel

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F.

Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F. 1:48

Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F.
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
Sacramento fire crews battle enormous flames to tame house fire 0:36

Sacramento fire crews battle enormous flames to tame house fire

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question