Family of nine left without a home after north Sacramento fire

A north Sacramento family of nine was displaced, but unhurt when their home burned down overnight.
@SacFirePIO . A house fire in North Sacramento off of Sumatra Dr displaced 9 family members. No injuries reported.Under investigation pic.twitter.com/lqa2kU4Hmf— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 5, 2017
The fire occured just off of Sumatra Drive, west of the Robla area. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a call at 11 p.m. Wednesday, a dispatcher said, and the last unit left the scene at 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
An investigation to determine the fire’s cause is underway. No other structures were damaged.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1-052; @BenjyEgel
