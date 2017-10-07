More Videos

    Before a memorial service Saturday for three West Sacramento children allegedly killed by their father, Pastor Micah Moreno discussed the recovery process.

West Sacramento pastor speaks of community support before memorial service for children

By Alexi Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

October 07, 2017 4:22 PM

Community support, including a public memorial service Saturday for three West Sacramento children killed last month allegedly by their father, is helping the family through “the grief and the trauma.”

“It’s a myriad of expressions and some are inexpressible,” said Pastor Micah Moreno, who became close to Mai Sheng Veng and her family after his wife started a GoFundMe account on their behalf. “However, the recovery is something that involves a day when we are able to gather and share in that burden.”

Service attendees wore yellow ribbons with the initials of the three children: Kelvin Kheng Hodges, 11, Julie KaoChong Hodges, 9, and Lucas Kong Hodges, 8 months. Moreno said he has been praying with family and providing guidance “when everything is just crashing down.”

“We’re trying to, as a community coming together, to demonstrate solidarity, unity and hope and trying to make sure they understand that we’re committed to the long process,” he said. “It’s been a roller coaster.”

Return to sacbee.com for updates.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

