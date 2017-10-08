Local

SMUD investigating power outage in Curtis Park, Land Park

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

October 08, 2017 12:06 PM

SMUD is investigating the cause of a power outage affecting about 3,700 customers in the Land Park and Curtis Park neighborhoods, spokesman Chris Capra said Sunday.

“We had a relay a little earlier,” that affected 3,900 customers, he said. “It went back on pretty quickly.”

But the power went back out again about a minute later. A relay is when a circuit opens up for a few seconds and closes back up again, manifesting as clocks resetting or lights flickering. Unless something serious happened, such as a car hitting a pole, Capra said he anticipates a quick fix.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

