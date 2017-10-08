Motorcyclist dies after collision on Hwy. 65 near Roseville

A Sacramento motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after a collision on state highway 65 near Roseville, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.
The 22-year-old man was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on SR-65 near the Pleasant Grove Boulevard exit, said CHP Officer David Martinez. A woman from Lincoln was driving a Toyota Highlander in the left lane, going slowly because of traffic. The motorcyclist was moving at an “unknown speed, but a high rate,” Martinez said of the accident, which happened at about 4:45 p.m.
The motorcyclist changed lanes into the left lane and crashed into the back of the Highlander. He was thrown from the bike and had major injuries. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he died, Martinez said.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
