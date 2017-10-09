Sacramento police release body cam footage of brawl that injured K-9 Reno

0:34 See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space Pause

1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners

1:48 Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

0:13 Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

2:54 Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids

1:48 Meteorologist offers breakdown of Sunday's high winds

1:12 Take a look at the crowds that lined up for Dreaming Dog Brewery's grand opening