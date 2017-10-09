Sacramento police release body cam footage of brawl that injured K-9 Reno

The Sacramento Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of the Sept. 11 incident that injured police K-9 Reno.
The footage, released Oct. 9, shows a man identified by police as Fernando Sanchez, 42, driving a truck at high speed through the security gate of the William J. Kinney Police Facility on 3550 Marysville Boulevard. Sanchez sped through the parking lot, hitting a parked patrol vehicle, and out onto Rosalind Street, where he collided with the front gate of a residence, police say.
Reno was then deployed as the suspect began to flee the vehicle. Sanchez fought Reno off multiple times, authorities say, and the dog suffered two large cuts on his abdomen.
Reno was immediately transported to the VCA Sacramento Veterinary Referral Center, where he had surgery on Sept. 12 following the brawl, according to police. The police video shows officers administering first aid to Reno on the way to the veterinary hospital.
Reno survived the incident and remains at the VCA center recovering.
Sanchez was shot by Sacramento police Officer Matthew Nichols during the apprehension. He is recovering from his injuries and is expected to survive, according to police. He was booked into the Sacramento County jail on Sept. 15 under suspicion of robbery, attempted carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, felony vandalism and malicious mischief.
Emily Zentner: 916-321-1074, @emilymzentner
Comments