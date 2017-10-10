A ‘sexy’ rooftop lounge and extra-long beds for NBA players: Sacramento’s Sawyer hotel opens

More Videos 2:54 Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury Pause 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:09 Veterinarians give an update on injured Sacramento Police canine Reno 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 1:30 Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 1:51 Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 0:51 'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 0:34 See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Inside Sacramento's posh new hotel Sacramento’s newest major hotel, the Kimpton Sawyer, is set to open Tuesday and includes a rooftop lounge and pool called Revival that overlooks the main plaza at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento’s newest major hotel, the Kimpton Sawyer, is set to open Tuesday and includes a rooftop lounge and pool called Revival that overlooks the main plaza at Golden 1 Center. Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee