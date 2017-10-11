More Videos

    Hundreds of firefighters are battling Northern California wildfires that have killed at least 13 people. The fires are among the deadliest in California history and are still burning completely uncontained.

Local

Sacramento hospitals receive patients from fire-affected communities

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 11, 2017 5:42 PM

UC Davis Medical Center and Dignity Health’s Sacramento-area hospitals report that they have received patients from areas affected by Northern California fires.

UC Davis Medical Center is treating nine patients who were transferred from medical facilities in fire-affected counties.

Charles Casey, a Medical Center spokesman, said seven of the nine patients were being treated in the Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center.

Casey said he believed the patients had arrived Monday and Tuesday.

William Hodges, a spokesman for Dignity Health, said the system’s Sacramento-area hospitals had received several patients from Sonoma and Napa counties in recent days. Hodges said he did not know the specific number of patients and noted that they were not suffering from fire-related injuries.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health medical facilities in Santa Rosa were evacuated due to the Tubbs Fire, but patients were transferred to other hospitals in the Bay Area.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

