Why Sacramento animal shelter is giving ‘big thanks’ to Kings’ Skal Labissiere

Skal Labissiere seems to be a dog lover.
On the Kings forward’s Instagram page, there are multiple posts where his dogs are the focus. He even has a separate account for his canine friends.
According to Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter, Labissiere has a new addition to his pack.
“Big thanks to @skal_lab for adding this beauty to his pack,” the shelter’s Instagram posts reads.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sunday’s post had more than 1,100 likes and 23 comments praising the second-year King for adopting the rescue dog.
A similar post on Facebook says Labissiere contacted the shelter after seeing a video and asked how he could adopt the husky puppy.
