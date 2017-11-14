Kings forward Skal Labissiere is seen with the husky puppy he adopted from the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.
Why Sacramento animal shelter is giving ‘big thanks’ to Kings’ Skal Labissiere

By Noel Harris

November 14, 2017 5:01 PM

Skal Labissiere seems to be a dog lover.

On the Kings forward’s Instagram page, there are multiple posts where his dogs are the focus. He even has a separate account for his canine friends.

According to Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter, Labissiere has a new addition to his pack.

“Big thanks to @skal_lab for adding this beauty to his pack,” the shelter’s Instagram posts reads.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sunday’s post had more than 1,100 likes and 23 comments praising the second-year King for adopting the rescue dog.

A similar post on Facebook says Labissiere contacted the shelter after seeing a video and asked how he could adopt the husky puppy.

