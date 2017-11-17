The Tehama County gunman’s home

It's not springtime, but the sheep on the farm at the Sacramento Waldorf School in Fair Oaks gave birth Wednesday to this little guy. The private K-12 school sits on 22 acres overlooking the American River. Its five-acre working farm includes a cow, sheep, llama, pigs, cats, a dog and chickens.
Heavy rain in the Sacramento area has left Business 80 and nearby surface streets congested as drivers try to drive on wet roads with low visibility. The National Weather Service has placed a flood advisory warning on the area until rains calm down this afternoon.
Demolition of the last marine foundations of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge’s old eastern span took place last weekend, November 11, 2017. Caltrans took down Piers E17 and E18. The agency began demolishing the old eastern span in September 2013 after the new eastern span opened to traffic.
Foothill farms resident Christopher Murphy was Tasered, hog-tied and handcuffed by CHP officers last December after a crash on Interstate 5. He died minutes later. After a year of questions, his family Thursday will file a federal lawsuit against the California Highway Patrol to push for answers.