Trader Joe’s salad products recalled for containing glass and hard plastic

A Southern California establishment that produces food branded and sold by Trader Joe’s is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of packaged salads after discovering that they may contain hard plastic and glass fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.
The recall encompasses three varieties of chicken and turkey salads made by Green Cuisine, a San Fernando company, that bear the “Trader Joe’s” brand on their packaging and are sold at the grocery chain. The affected salads were produced Nov. 4-15 and sold in 12 states.
The products, as listed by the FSIS:
- 10.5-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.
- 11.0-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S CURRIED WHITE CHICKEN DELI SALAD with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.
- 10.25-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY CRANBERRY APPLE SALAD TURKEY BREAST MEAT WITH SWEET DRIED CRANBERRIES, TANGY GREEN APPLES, PECANS AND SAGE” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.
Never miss a local story.
The recalled products will also include the code “P-40299” on the USDA inspection label.
The states affected are: California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
Salads that match these descriptions can be returned to Trader Joe’s locations for a full refund, the company said in a news release acknowledging the recall. Otherwise, they should be thrown away.
Affected products have been taken off Trader Joe’s shelves and destroyed, according to the release.
The FSIS was notified of the issue Friday after Green Cuisine had received complaints from consumers.
The USDA classifies this as a Class I Recall with a high health risk. No injuries have been reported to the FSIS.
Comments